Serious crash closes part of Highway 401 in Kitchener
OPP officers investigate a rollover on Highway 401 in Kitchener on March 9, 2017.
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 11:13PM EST
A car rolled over near the eastbound on-ramp of Highway 401 at Homer Watson Boulevard Thursday evening.
Provincial Police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when a driver lost control of her vehicle while trying to change lanes.
The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The vehicle was badly damaged in the incident.
The ramp and the right lane of Highway 401 were closed Thursday night for the investigation.
