

CTV Kitchener





A man who badly hurt himself when he caused an explosion in his parents’ house during an attempt to make cannabis oil was sentenced Monday to four months in jail.

The man received third-degree burns in the April 2016 explosion and subsequent fire at a home on Christopher Drive in Waterloo.

Neighbours said they heard several explosions coming from the house before flames began to jet through its roof.

The man had pleaded guilty to arson.