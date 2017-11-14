

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman who pleaded guilty to sexual interference and making child pornography was expected to find out how much time she will spend in prison at a special hearing this week.

Sonya Lucas was arrested in 2016 during an investigation into a seven-year-old Hamilton girl being advertised online for sexual services. The ad had been placed by the boyfriend of the girl’s mother.

Court has heard that Lucas, 49, was an escort who had been hired by Rui DaSilva, a Waterloo man, to accompany him to Hamilton.

A sentencing hearing for Sonya Lucas was scheduled to take place back in September. Instead, her case was delayed so that a special hearing could take place in November.

The special hearing aims to determine whether Lucas knew a child would be involved before she agreed to travel to Hamilton with DaSilva.

Lucas denies having any prior knowledge that a child would be involved. The crown has asked for a sentence of eight to ten years.

Both the crown and defence submitted their sentencing terms on Tuesday. A sentence decision is expected on December 11.

DaSilva was sentenced in August to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a child.