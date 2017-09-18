

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo man will not be able to escape a conviction for drug possession over delays in his case.

Peter Whitby was charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking it following a series of police raids in early 2015.

One of the raids took place in Whitby’s home, where police found cocaine in multiple locations.

Whitby claimed that he had distributed cocaine to his coworkers at BlackBerry, where he previously worked as a senior operations manager, but had no idea $10,000 worth of the drug was in his home at the time of the raids.

After Whitby was found guilty, his lawyer argued that the case should have been thrown out due to new, Supreme Court-backed guidelines for timely trials.

That application was withdrawn on Monday, clearing the way for Whitby to be formally convicted. He will be sentenced Nov. 29.