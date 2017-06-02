Featured
Seniors’ advocates call for public inquiry into Wettlaufer murders
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 5:51PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 6:47PM EDT
While Elizabeth Wettlaufer’s guilty pleas provide answers around what she did and why she did it, a number of questions remain about how she was able to get away with it.
Several groups have called for a public inquiry to be held into the matter. The Advocacy Centre for the Elderly has taken things one step further – suggesting that an inquiry look at the entire long-term care centre.
That group’s lawyer, Jane Meadus, says one issue is that reporting of deaths and other issues is typically left up to individual homes.
“We need to have more oversight of the sector,” she said in an interview.
The Canadian Association of Retired Persons has also publicly stated that it wants to see a public inquiry, as has the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario.
Meadus says an inquiry could help answer some of the unanswered questions around the case – things like how health authorities handled Wettlaufer’s case, and how Wettlaufer was able to get other jobs in nursing after being fired by Caressant Care.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Wettlaufer's confession details attempts to come clean prior to arrest
- Reopening of long-closed stretch of King Street expected in July
- Cambridge house sale prices up nearly 30% year-over-year
- Seniors’ advocates call for public inquiry into Wettlaufer murders
- Victim of fatal crash in Grey County identified