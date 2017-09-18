Featured
Security video shows suspect in pharmacy robbery
Brantford police say they want to talk to this man in connection with a robbery at the Terrace Hill Pharmacy.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 4:56PM EDT
Brantford police have released surveillance video showing a suspect in a pharmacy robbery.
The Terrace Hill Pharmacy was robbed around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Police have said that a man with a knife entered the pharmacy, pulled out a knife and left after he was given prescription drugs.
The man is described as being white, slim and likely in his 40s. Police say he has a moustache, and was seen wearing a grey hoodie, a baseball cap, green shorts and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.