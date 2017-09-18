

CTV Kitchener





Brantford police have released surveillance video showing a suspect in a pharmacy robbery.

The Terrace Hill Pharmacy was robbed around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

Police have said that a man with a knife entered the pharmacy, pulled out a knife and left after he was given prescription drugs.

The man is described as being white, slim and likely in his 40s. Police say he has a moustache, and was seen wearing a grey hoodie, a baseball cap, green shorts and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.