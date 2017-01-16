Police say a 26-year-old security guard was struck in the head with what they describe as “an unknown edged weapon” while trying to end an altercation in Kitchener.

One man and two women were arguing Saturday at 2:45 a.m. outside a bar on Strasburg Rd. when police say the guard, who was patrolling the area, attempted to intervene.

The guard was then hit in the head with the weapon.

The trio fled before police arrived on the scene.

The security guard was taken to hospital and later released.

Police say they want to talk to two men.

One is described as a black male, 5’8”, with braided black hair. He was wearing a red shirt, a black sweater, and dark pants. Police say he has a gold grill in his teeth.

The other man is described as black, 5’8”, with a thin build. He was also wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-653-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.