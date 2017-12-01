

CTV Kitchener





A man slashed a security guard’s protective vest with a knife at an abandoned Kitchener property, police say.

A report of an assault brought Waterloo Regional Police officers to the Courtland Avenue East property around 1 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the security guard had approached the man, believing him to be trespassing, and the man then attacked him. The guard was not hurt.

Police say the attacker was wearing black clothing. They want to hear from anyone who has information about the attack.