

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener security guard suffered serious injuries when he was hit on the head with an unknown object, police say.

It occurred during the 2 a.m. hour Wednesday, on a pathway in Lakeside Park near the Greenbrook Drive water treatment plant.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the 23-year-old security guard was attacked by two people in ‘Scream’ Halloween costumes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.