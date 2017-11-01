Featured
Security guard assaulted by costumed suspects
The water treatment plant on Greenbrook Drive in Kitchener is pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 12:26PM EDT
A Kitchener security guard suffered serious injuries when he was hit on the head with an unknown object, police say.
It occurred during the 2 a.m. hour Wednesday, on a pathway in Lakeside Park near the Greenbrook Drive water treatment plant.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the 23-year-old security guard was attacked by two people in ‘Scream’ Halloween costumes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.