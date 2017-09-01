

CTV Kitchener





The Victoria Street bridge over the Conestoga Parkway will be closed to drivers for the next three weekends.

Each weekend’s closure is slated to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and end at 5 a.m. the following Monday.

While drivers will not be able to use Victoria to move between Bruce and Edna streets, officials say access to businesses and homes will be maintained.

Additionally, access will be provided for pedestrians to get around the construction.

This round of closures will not be the end to roadwork on that stretch of Victoria. The bridge is slated to be replaced as part of the project to build a new Highway 7 linking Kitchener and Guelph.