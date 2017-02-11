Featured
Section of Highway 401 closed after 2 transport trucks collide
Crews worked to remove debris after two trucks collided on Highway 401 westbound. (Source: Abiey Lema/ CTV Kitchener)
A section of Highway 401 westbound was closed Saturday morning due to a collision involving two transport trucks.
The 401 was closed for several hours at Cedar Creek after one truck jackknifed, meaning it folded into itself at the point of separation.
Hwy401 WB remains closed at Cedar Creek - Cambridge due to collision involving 2 transports - Unknown reopening time.— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 11, 2017
Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/3s8jFXtJFJ
Police said another truck smashed into the back of it.
It is unknown how serious the injuries are, however, Ontario Provincial Police said the situation does not appear to be life threatening.
. @LJosie8 Amazingly both drivers walked away����— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 11, 2017
OPP investigators and tow recovery crews were on scene.
The highway remains closed with a detour in effect. There is no word on when the section will reopen.
(Source: OPP)
