Second arrest made in Waterloo robbery investigation
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 11, 2017 4:18PM EDT
A second person has been charged in connection with an attack which saw a man robbed of his groceries.
Police say a 19-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with robbery.
A 20-year-old Kitchener man had been arrested earlier this week.
The robbery occurred early Saturday morning, near King Street and University Avenue in Waterloo.