

CTV Kitchener





A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies which occurred in downtown Kitchener last week.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday, on charges of robbery and assault with a weapon.

Another 16-year-old boy was arrested last Friday, following an alleged robbery at Young and Ahrens streets. He was later charged over two robberies believed to have occurred at Joseph and David streets, and one at Charles and Water streets.

In some of those robberies, victims reported being approached by a group of four people.

Police are still investigating and want to hear from anyone with information that could be of assistance.