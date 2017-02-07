Featured
Second arrest made in connection with Kitchener drug busts
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen on Fairview Avenue in Kitchener on Friday, Jan. 14, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 5:21PM EST
Nearly $250,000 worth of drugs and weapons have been seized from two homes in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police say.
The seizures were part of a larger investigation that resulted in two arrests.
It all began on Jan. 12, when a 34-year-old Kitchener man was arrested on Stirling Avenue South.
Waterloo Regional Police say he had a loaded handgun, a “large amount” of cash, and fentanyl and methamphetamine with a total police-estimated street value above $15,000, with him at the time of his arrest.
Following that, police executed search warrants at properties on Courtland and Fairview avenues, where more drugs and weapons were seized.
Specifically, police say they found $246,000 worth of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
A 37-year-old Kitchener man was arrested last week in Stratford as part of the same investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Suspect in 6-vehicle crash accused of stealing vehicles, using stolen debit card
- Trial for accused in serious crash on Highway 401 moved to Hamilton
- Low listing levels blamed as fewer homes sold in Cambridge
- Second arrest made in connection with Kitchener drug busts
- 2 sought in theft of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets