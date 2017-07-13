

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Two people are now facing charges in connection with the death of a Six Nations man who was reported missing in June.

Douglas Hill, 48, had not been seen since the morning of June 24.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday in connection with his death. She has been charged with second-degree murder, and was expected to appear in court in Brantford on Thursday.

Also arrested Wednesday was a 35-year-old Brantford woman, on one count of being an accessory to murder after the fact.

Police say they have yet to locate Hill’s remains.

They say tips from the community helped lead to the arrests, and investigators are still interested in hearing from anyone with information that could help them with the case.

“As a community, we need to bring some closure to the family of Douglas Hill,” Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers said in a media realease.

With reporting by Krista Simpson