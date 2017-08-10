

A second person has been charged with committing an indignity to a body in connection with the death of Christopher Deweese.

Jason Cesar, 44, appeared in Kitchener court Thursday in connection with the case.

Desiree McNeill of Cambridge is also accused of committing an indignity to Deweese’s body.

Deweese, 32, was found dead in a farmer’s field east of Cambridge, near Old Beverly and Village roads in North Dumfries, on July 12.

Police have called his death suspicious. Investigators believe Deweese’s body was taken to the farm after he died.

Deweese’s body was sent for medical examination after his death. Police say they have yet to receive the results of toxicology tests.

Deweese, McNeill and Cesar have all had drug-related charges work their way through the court system in recent months.

In Cesar’s case, he was convicted of two counts of drug possession in March. In addition to committing an indignity to a body, he is charged with one count of breaching his probation.

Police say they are still trying to understand exactly what happened to Deweese in his final few days of life, and how his body ended up on the farm.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa