A second man has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping case, and Brantford police say they’re still searching for a third suspect.

The kidnapping is alleged to have happened in mid-July, on Chatham Street.

Police have said that a man was dragged into a house on Chatham and held there against his will by three men he knew before the incident.

The man eventually broke free and called police.

One man was arrested at the Chatham Street property, while another was able to elude police until this week.

That man, a 30 year old, was arrested Wednesday morning at a traffic stop on Brant Avenue.

He faces 13 charges including forcible confinement, kidnapping, robbery, uttering threats and other offences.

Police are still looking for a third person believed to have been involved in the same crimes.