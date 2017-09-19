

CTV Kitchener





Police officers spent much of the day Tuesday at a rural property west of Paris.

OPP vehicles were seen throughout the day at the property on Highway 2, near the community of Falkland.

One witness told CTV News the police presence had been much heavier during the morning and early afternoon hours.

An OPP spokesperson said officers were at the site for an investigation involving a search warrant. Details on the specifics of the investigation were not provided.

More information could come as early as Wednesday, the spokesperson said.