CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 11:53AM EDT
A search for an Australian man missing in Georgian Bay entered its second day Friday.
According to Bruce Peninsula OPP, the 22-year-old man was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, when his canoe capsized in the water in the Tobermory area.
Also in the canoe was a 25-year-old Windsor man, who was able to swim to shore. Paramedics treated him for hypothermia.
Firefighters, paramedics, police officers including a marine unit, park wardens and the Canadian Coast Guard started searching for the man Thursday afternoon.
An OPP helicopter unit and auxiliary police officers joined the search on Friday.
