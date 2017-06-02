

CTV Kitchener





A search for an Australian man missing in Georgian Bay entered its second day Friday.

According to Bruce Peninsula OPP, the 22-year-old man was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, when his canoe capsized in the water in the Tobermory area.

Also in the canoe was a 25-year-old Windsor man, who was able to swim to shore. Paramedics treated him for hypothermia.

Firefighters, paramedics, police officers including a marine unit, park wardens and the Canadian Coast Guard started searching for the man Thursday afternoon.

An OPP helicopter unit and auxiliary police officers joined the search on Friday.