

The Canadian Press





NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. -- A search is expected to resume this morning for a man who fell through the ice on a pond southwest of Hamilton.

Investigators with the OPP's Norfolk County detachment say the 68-year-old Hamilton man went through the ice Saturday afternoon while fishing in the Waterford North Conservation Area.





They say a nine-year-old boy from Burlington was skating on the pond at the time and tried to help the man, but he too fell through the ice.

Bystanders were able to pull the boy out, however, all attempts to rescue the man failed.

The OPP's Under-Water Search and Recovery Unit is aiding in the search.



