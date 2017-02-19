Featured
Search to resume for 68-year-old man missing in Norfolk County pond
The area remains blocked off by cruisers. (Nadia Matos/ CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 11:14AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 12:28PM EST
NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. -- A search is expected to resume this morning for a man who fell through the ice on a pond southwest of Hamilton.
Investigators with the OPP's Norfolk County detachment say the 68-year-old Hamilton man went through the ice Saturday afternoon while fishing in the Waterford North Conservation Area.
They say a nine-year-old boy from Burlington was skating on the pond at the time and tried to help the man, but he too fell through the ice.
Bystanders were able to pull the boy out, however, all attempts to rescue the man failed.
The OPP's Under-Water Search and Recovery Unit is aiding in the search.
It appears the OPP underwater search an recovery team has just pulled something from the water at the North Conservation Area in #Waterford pic.twitter.com/2VyeZf1lcT— NADIA MATOS (@NadiaMatosCTV) February 19, 2017
