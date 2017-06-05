

CTV Kitchener





There was a heavy police presence in downtown Brantford Monday morning as officers searched for a man said to have escaped from custody.

The search prompted a hold and secure at the nearby Central Public School. A hold and secure, in which nobody is allowed into or out of the building but people can move freely inside of it, is considered a lesser precaution than a lockdown.

Brantford Police said a 58-year-old man had escaped custody in front of the Market Street jail.

The man was described as being 5’7” and 162 pounds, and wearing a blue hoodie as well as black shoes with white soles. Police said he had a Mohawk-style haircut parted to the left.

Police dogs were brought in to aid in the search, which closed Market Street to traffic for a period of time.

The hold and secure was lifted shortly after noon. It was not immediately clear if the man had been found.