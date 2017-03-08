Featured
Search for car driven into Port Stanley Harbour
Fire and police personnel search for vehicle in Port Stanley harbour on Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 8:37AM EST
An investigation continues after a car drove into the harbour at Port Stanley.
Elgin County OPP say around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, they were called when a vehicle had gone off the roadway and into the Port Stanley Harbour.
Witnesses say the engine revved before entering the water.
Police say it is unknown whether there were any occupants in the car.
The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team will be continuing the search Wednesday.
