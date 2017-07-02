Featured
Search continues in St. Thomas for missing mother and baby
Kendra Czerwinski
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 2:21PM EDT
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing St. Thomas woman and her 5-month-old baby.
Kendra Czerwinski and her son Aidan were last seen at 11:05 a.m. on June 30th leaving a residence on Centre Street.
They were expected to return by 1 p.m.
Police say Czerwinski was driving a 2004 grey Toyota Sienna with license plate BTEH050.
Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact St. Thomas Police at 519-631-1224.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.