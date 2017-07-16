

Norfolk County OPP are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Simcoe man.

Robert Ranford was last seen delivering newspapers on Talbot Street North.

The 73-year-old is a familiar face in the neighbourhood. Residents say he’s been bringing them their newspapers for more than ten years.

But when the papers stopped arriving last week neighbours grew concerned and reported his disappearance.

“It’s unlike Mr. Ranford to go missing,” says OPP Constable Ed Sanchuck.

Undelivered newspapers remain stacked on the porch of Ranford’s home.

Police say they’ve seen no other signs of him.

There is also some confusion about the exact day of his disappearance. Ranford was reported missing Thursday but police say he may have disappeared as far back as July 8th.

“His last known sighting was on Talbot Street North,” says Constable Sanchuck. “So we are urging all residents in the area of Talbot Street North and Wyndham Street to check their surrounding properties and areas. If they happen to see Mr. Ranford, give us a call immediately.”

He's described as:

6’0

160 lbs.

Green eyes

Grey hair

Wears prescription glasses

Anyone with information on Ranford's whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

With reporting by Stu Gooden