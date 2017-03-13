Featured
School bus driver charged over role in crash in St. Marys
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 12:56PM EDT
A school bus and a car collided Friday afternoon in the Town of St. Marys.
The crash at Wellington Street and Parkview Drive was reported to police around 3:30 p.m.
According to Perth County OPP, the students on the bus were moved onto another bus for the rest of their journey home. No injuries were reported.
The driver of the bus, a 59-year-old St. Marys man, has been charged with making an unsafe turn.
