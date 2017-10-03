

CTV Kitchener





The future of one of Kitchener’s most prominent properties is no longer an open question.

The former Schneiders plant on Courtland Avenue has been sold to Auburn Developments for an undisclosed purchase price.

The plant, which sits on a 27.6-acre site on the fringes of downtown Kitchener, went up for sale in 2015 after Maple Leaf Foods ended production at the facility.

Although specific plans for the site have not been finalized, CBRE – the company which handled the sale of the property – says it contains enough space for 150,000 square feet of commercial space and more than 2,000 residential units.

“We … have a vision for a range of housing forms and densities on the site along with some office, commercial space and parks,” Auburn Developments president Jamie Crich said in a press release.

“We will create a vibrant neighbourhood and do our best to pay tribute to the history and legacy of the Schneiders operation on Courtland.”

Auburn was behind the redevelopment of the former Arrow shirt factory into condo units, as well as the Barrel Yards development in Waterloo.

For nearly a century, the Schneiders plant produced meat products which were sold across the country.