A 27-year-old man suffered serious, permanent injuries when he fell seven metres while working at a wastewater treatment plant in south Kitchener.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, the worker fell after part of a scaffold broke, while he was working at the wastewater plant on Mill Park Drive in May 2015.

A ministry inspector found that the scaffold contained cracks and was showing signs of rot.

Action Scaffold Services, the company which supplied the scaffold, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a violation of Ontario’s workplace health and safety laws.

The company was then fined $85,000.

The man who fell has yet to be able to return to work.