Scaffold supplier fined after fall in Kitchener causes serious injuries
An air ambulance was called in after a man fell from scaffolding at a water treatment plant off Mill Park Drive in Kitchener on Wednesday, May 27, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A 27-year-old man suffered serious, permanent injuries when he fell seven metres while working at a wastewater treatment plant in south Kitchener.
According to Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, the worker fell after part of a scaffold broke, while he was working at the wastewater plant on Mill Park Drive in May 2015.
A ministry inspector found that the scaffold contained cracks and was showing signs of rot.
Action Scaffold Services, the company which supplied the scaffold, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a violation of Ontario’s workplace health and safety laws.
The company was then fined $85,000.
The man who fell has yet to be able to return to work.
