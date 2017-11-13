

CTV Kitchener





For the first time in more than half a year, the main street in Conestogo is open to through traffic.

Sawmill Road has reopened through the village following a construction project that began in April.

Update:

Sawmill Rd through Conestogo is now open.

Please be aware that there is ongoing work, including lane restrictions, over the next few weeks.

Thank you for your patience during this project.@WRPSToday @RegionWaterloo — Township of Woolwich (@Woolwichupdates) November 13, 2017

The project saw underground infrastructure redone and the road itself renovated to create more space for cyclists.

Businesses along Sawmill had reported drops in sales during construction, due to the loss of the usual commuter traffic moving between Waterloo and Guelph.

While Sawmill is once again open to through traffic, lane closures are expected to continue for several weeks.