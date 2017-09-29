Featured
Salmonella outbreak traced to frozen chicken products
This undated image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Salmonella bacteria in a petri dish. (AP / CDC)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 6:10PM EDT
A salmonella outbreak that left 13 people ill in four provinces this summer has been linked to frozen raw breaded chicken products.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says seven cases were from Ontario while there were two each from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec.
The agency says four of the people who became sick between June and August had to be hospitalized.
Officials are still investigating.
Salmonella is commonly found in raw chicken and frozen raw breaded chicken products.
Illnesses can be avoided if safe food handling, preparation and cooking practices are followed when preparing poultry.