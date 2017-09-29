

The Canadian Press





A salmonella outbreak that left 13 people ill in four provinces this summer has been linked to frozen raw breaded chicken products.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says seven cases were from Ontario while there were two each from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

The agency says four of the people who became sick between June and August had to be hospitalized.

Officials are still investigating.

Salmonella is commonly found in raw chicken and frozen raw breaded chicken products.

Illnesses can be avoided if safe food handling, preparation and cooking practices are followed when preparing poultry.