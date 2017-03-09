

The Canadian Press





The mayor of Burlington, Ontario is on a mission - save the salamander.

Specifically the Jefferson salamander, an endangered amphibian found only in southern Ontario, which has begun to emerge from the ground along a small stretch of the Niagara escarpment.

The critters have been dodging cars as they cross the lone road on their annual march to breeding ponds.

But starting today, they won't have to worry about traffic.

Burlington will shut down about a kilometre of King Road for three weeks to allow for their safe passage - the fifth consecutive year the city has taken such measures.

Goldring says he's proud of the program, saying it's the least we can do.

The program has had success, according to Conservation Halton, which studies the rare amphibians that can live up to 30 years.