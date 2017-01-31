

The Canadian Press





Ontario is putting 100 million dollars toward expanding natural gas access in rural and northern Ontario communities.

About 75 per cent of Ontario households heat with natural gas, and residents in communities without access often have to heat their homes with more expensive sources such as electricity, oil or propane.

The government estimates that switching from electricity to natural gas could save consumers 15-hundred dollars a year, while switching from oil to natural gas could save the average consumer 11-hundred dollars a year.

The grant, with money coming from an infrastructure fund, will see municipalities and First Nations communities work with utilities and natural gas distributors to make proposals starting this spring.