Featured
Roofing work causes fire at a Kitchener factory
Fire crews respond to a roof fire at Woodbridge Foam Corporation on March 16, 2017.
Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 11:12PM EDT
Fire broke out at a foam factory on Shirley Avenue in Kitchener.
Firefighters say roofers had been working at Woodbridge Foam Corporation Thursday afternoon.
After the roofers left employees inside the plant noticed smoke but didn't know where it was coming from.
Firefighters had to cut the roof to find the flames and bring them under control.
No one was hurt.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Air ambulance called in after construction injury
- Investigation underway after recreation vehicle destroyed by fire
- Roofing work causes fire at a Kitchener factory
- 20% tax on sugary drinks would save 13,000 lives, Waterloo study finds
- Sentencing date set for drunk driver in deadly crash on Highway 7/8