Rollover sends man to hospital with serious injuries
OPP said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. (File image)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, February 5, 2017 12:10PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 5, 2017 12:11PM EST
A 21-year-old Brantford man has serious injuries after his vehicle rolled into a ditch.
It happened in Norfolk County just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said the grey-coloured Buick was travelling westbound on McDowell Road East when the car left the road, went into the ditch, and rolled over.
The 21-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
OPP said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
McDowell Road East was closed between Woodland Drive and Forestry Farm Road for several hours following the crash.
Police have not released details of what caused the collision. Their investigation is ongoing.
