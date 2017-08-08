

CTV Kitchener





One person was hurt Tuesday afternoon when a minivan rolled over at a busy intersection in Cambridge.

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. at Hespeler Road and Bishop Street.

It left the van on its roof, with its airbags deployed and its windows shattered.

The driver of the minivan was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Following the crash, Hespeler was closed to northbound traffic for approximately two hours.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.