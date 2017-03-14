

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A crash early Tuesday on the eastbound 401 slowed Toronto-bound traffic through rush hour.

Around 5:15 a.m., a transport truck left the roadway east of Highway 6 South. The truck rolled into the right ditch.

The right lanes were closed for several hours as the truck was pulled back upright.

The lanes were re-opened around 9:45 a.m.