Featured
Rolled transport slows eastbound 401 drive
Eastbound lanes closed as transport truck is pulled from the ditch of the 401 on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 Image courtesy OPP
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 8:36AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2017 9:52AM EDT
A crash early Tuesday on the eastbound 401 slowed Toronto-bound traffic through rush hour.
Around 5:15 a.m., a transport truck left the roadway east of Highway 6 South. The truck rolled into the right ditch.
The right lanes were closed for several hours as the truck was pulled back upright.
The lanes were re-opened around 9:45 a.m.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.