Rock climber falls of cliff in Milton
A rock climber is taken to a Hamilton hospital after falling off a cliff at Rattlesnake Point. (April 14, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 5:41PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 14, 2017 6:02PM EDT
A 42-year-old man was airlifted to hospital Friday after he fell off a cliff at Rattlesnake Point in Milton.
Police say the man and his friend were experienced rock climbers.
Just after 2 p.m., the man fell to the base of the cliff.
He was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.
Police say his injuries are considered serious.
Rattlesnake Point is popular area for hikers and climbers.
