A 42-year-old man was airlifted to hospital Friday after he fell off a cliff at Rattlesnake Point in Milton.

Police say the man and his friend were experienced rock climbers.

Just after 2 p.m., the man fell to the base of the cliff.

He was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.

Police say his injuries are considered serious.

Rattlesnake Point is popular area for hikers and climbers.