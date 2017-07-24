Featured
Robbery reported in southwest Kitchener
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 10:24AM EDT
A robbery in a Kitchener neighbourhood resulted in one person being placed under arrest.
Waterloo Regional Police say the robbery occurred around 9:45 p.m. Friday on Commonwealth Crescent, near Bleams and Fischer-Hallman roads.
According to police, a person walking in the area was assaulted by another person, receiving minor injuries as a result. Some of his personal belongings were also stolen.
A boy under the age of 18 has been charged with robbery.
