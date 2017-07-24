

CTV Kitchener





A robbery in a Kitchener neighbourhood resulted in one person being placed under arrest.

Waterloo Regional Police say the robbery occurred around 9:45 p.m. Friday on Commonwealth Crescent, near Bleams and Fischer-Hallman roads.

According to police, a person walking in the area was assaulted by another person, receiving minor injuries as a result. Some of his personal belongings were also stolen.

A boy under the age of 18 has been charged with robbery.