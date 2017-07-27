Featured
Robbery reported at Kitchener variety store
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 1:25PM EDT
A man was able to get away with cash after robbing a convenience store in Kitchener, police say.
The robbery occurred around 2:45 a.m. Thursday at the Hasty Market store on Westwood Drive.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man kept a hand in his pocket during the robbery, implying that he was holding a weapon.
Police are looking for a man who they describe as black, slim and approximately six feet tall. He was seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, light grey sweatpants, black gloves and a white mask.
