Robbery reported at Kitchener motel
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 3:25PM EDT
A 36-year-old Waterloo man was arrested following a report of a robbery at a motel in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to the Victoria Street motel on Tuesday.
They say one man had cash stolen by another man.
Both men were treated for minor injuries.
