

CTV Kitchener





Two men were able to get away after robbing a man who was walking in Waterloo’s university district.

Waterloo Regional Police say money was stolen from the man late Saturday night, near Hickory and Hemlock streets. He was not injured.

The assailants were last seen headed southbound on Hemlock.

Police describe one as being white, 5’10” and likely in his early 20s, with a medium build.

The other man is said to be black, thin, about 5’10” tall and also likely in his early 20s.

Police say they’re also investigating whether the men are responsible for an attempted robbery that occurred early Sunday morning near Hickory and Hazel streets.