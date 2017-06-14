Featured
Robbery of man walking in Waterloo under investigation
The new North Division headquarters of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is seen at Weber and Columbia streets in Waterloo, Ont., on Tuesday, May 21, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12:23PM EDT
Two men were able to get away after robbing a man who was walking in Waterloo’s university district.
Waterloo Regional Police say money was stolen from the man late Saturday night, near Hickory and Hemlock streets. He was not injured.
The assailants were last seen headed southbound on Hemlock.
Police describe one as being white, 5’10” and likely in his early 20s, with a medium build.
The other man is said to be black, thin, about 5’10” tall and also likely in his early 20s.
Police say they’re also investigating whether the men are responsible for an attempted robbery that occurred early Sunday morning near Hickory and Hazel streets.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Detachment commander among 2 OPP officers charged with obstructing justice
- Construction brings summer of road closures to uptown Waterloo
- Robbery of man walking in Waterloo under investigation
- Donation leads to Lyme disease research lab at University of Guelph
- Speedsville Road bridge reopens to traffic