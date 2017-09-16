Featured
Road reconstruction closes Kitchener bridge for the weekend
Victoria Street bridge closed to traffic due to construction. (Sept. 15, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 12:41PM EDT
The Victoria Street North bridge over the expressway has closed for the weekend.
Traffic had already been reduced to one lane but because of construction the entire bridge has been shut down between Bruce Street to Edna Street.
The bridge will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.
Sidewalks and area businesses remain open through the weekend.