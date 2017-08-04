

CTV Kitchener





A cyclist was seriously hurt when he was attacked in what Saugeen Shores police say was a bout of road rage.

Police say the man was found Wednesday on Waterloo Street in Port Elgin, bleeding from his face and with severe facial swearing.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say that a moving truck driver had cut him off as he was biking. They say the cyclist “approached the truck to voice his opinions,” after which a passenger got out of the truck and repeatedly punched the cyclist in the face.

A 19-year-old Toronto man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.