Road rage blamed for crash between truck and e-bike
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 1:24PM EDT
Two men are facing charges in connection with an incident east of Kitchener that police describe as a bout of road rage.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Victoria Street North in Woolwich Township. It involved a Stratford man, who was driving a tractor-trailer, and a Kitchener man driving an e-bike.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the tractor-trailer cut off the e-bike in traffic, forcing it off the road. The e-bike driver was thrown from the vehicle. He received minor injuries.
The 69-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer has been charged with dangerous driving, as well as driving without insurance, brake lights and turn signals.
The 50-year-old driver of the e-bike has been charged with driving while suspended, driving without insurance and driving without a valid permit.
