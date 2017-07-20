

CTV Kitchener





Two men are facing charges in connection with an incident east of Kitchener that police describe as a bout of road rage.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Victoria Street North in Woolwich Township. It involved a Stratford man, who was driving a tractor-trailer, and a Kitchener man driving an e-bike.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the tractor-trailer cut off the e-bike in traffic, forcing it off the road. The e-bike driver was thrown from the vehicle. He received minor injuries.

The 69-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer has been charged with dangerous driving, as well as driving without insurance, brake lights and turn signals.

The 50-year-old driver of the e-bike has been charged with driving while suspended, driving without insurance and driving without a valid permit.