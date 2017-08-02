

CTV Kitchener





Restructuring at a luggage manufacturing company will leave nearly 150 people out of work.

Rimowa, which is based in Germany, says 149 employees at its facility on Vondrau Drive in Cambridge are being laid off.

In a statement, company officials said that the layoffs are part of a process to ensure Rimowa’s ability to grow its profitability.

“The steps we are taking are critical to ensure that the Cambridge operations will be able to most effectively support the success of the company into the future,” the statement reads.

Rimowa's Cambridge operation opened in 2008.

