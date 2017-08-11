Two sections of road in Cambridge are expected to close for construction work next week.

Water Street is scheduled to close to through traffic between Concession and Ainslie streets on Monday, while Bishop Street will close between Duke Street and Concession Road on Tuesday.

Both closures are slated to last until Aug. 25. While closed, the roads will be resurfaced.

In both cases, the roads are expected to remain open for local access only. Pedestrians will be able to get around both work sites.