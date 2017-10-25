

CTV Kitchener





A man and woman are being sought by police over an incident at a restaurant in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to the Highland Road restaurant around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

They were told that a man had been threatening the restaurant’s customers while holding a knife.

The man, as well as a woman who had been with him, left before officers arrived.

Police describe the man as being 5’8”, thin, white and likely in his mid-20s, with short hair or a shaved head. He was seen wearing a hoodie, a grey coat, blue jeans and black sneakers, and may have had stretched earlobe piercings.

The woman is said to be white and in her late teens or early 20s with straight, dark hair. She was seen wearing a black hoodie and black tights.