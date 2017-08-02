

CTV Kitchener





A public meeting was held in Waterloo Tuesday evening for residents living in the area of the Waterloo landfill.

At the Waterloo Region Landfill Liason Committee meeting, officials with Waste Management gave residents a tour of the site and presented water sample results and studies on the landfill.

Some of the concerns local residents have are litter, noise, and odour and many say the dump’s strong smell can be picked up from the area of University and Ira Needles.

Linda Churchill, with Region of Waterloo Waste Management, says they’re hoping to find a way to track the smell and find a way to resolve the issues.

“The suggestion from tonight was to develop some sort of web forum to be able to document when odours are present in the community,” says Churchill.

The next public meeting will be on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Landfill Administration building.