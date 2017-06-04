

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





Several people were taken to hospital following a fire at a business in Brantford on Sunday.

The large fire broke out at near Colborne Street East and Murray Street. Flames could be seen shooting out of Maria’s Pizza and the adjacent business.



Fire crews are on scene for a large fire on Colborne St. E. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/DtliASAYoi — Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) June 4, 2017

Crews were warning people to avid the area as they worked to contain it for several hours.

Around noon on Sunday, Brantford Fire tweeted that the fire was under control, however, hot spots were still active.







Residents that lived above the business have been displaced.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or how much damage was done.

