

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Dozens of Cambridge residents attended city council Tuesday evening to view the proposed redevelopment of Southworks in Cambridge.

The plans for the “Gaslight District” include 400 apartments, a new public space, as well as retail and restaurant space.

Local residents are concerned about some of the details. The current proposal includes apartment buildings twenty stories tall, twice the height of what is currently zoned for the properties.

Cambridge Council voted unanimously to have staff review the re-zoning application.

A spokesperson for the developer, Hip Development, says the meeting was meant to get input from residents about what they like and don’t like about the ideas presented.