

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Emergency crews flooded into a Cambridge neighbourhood Wednesday morning after receiving a report that two people may have been hit by a freight train.

They were called to the area around Franklin Boulevard and Clyde Road around 9 a.m.

According to police, the train’s conductor saw two people on the tracks and stopped the train.

The conductor was unable to tell if anyone had been hit. Police searched the area around the tracks for most of the morning, but couldn’t find anyone who appeared to be injured.

An air ambulance was called to the scene at one point, but later called off after it became apparent that there were no obvious signs of injured people.

The investigation left the freight train stopped on the rail bridge above Franklin until just before noon. One lane of traffic was also closed in the area.

With reporting by Daryl Morris